Global MS Polymers Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MS polymers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.5 billion in 2023 to $1.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for sustainable adhesives, advancements in polymer chemistry, stringent environmental regulations, construction industry growth, flexible and durable bonding solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The MS polymers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer preference for low odor products, growth in renewable energy projects, focus on circular economy practices, increasing adoption in healthcare, global efforts for climate change mitigation.

Growth Driver Of The MS Polymers Market

Increasing adoption of green building standards is expected to propel the growth of the MS polymers market going forward. The green building standard is a model code that specifies minimum conditions for improving the environmental and health performance of buildings, sites, and other structures. MS polymers are commonly used in various construction applications, including roofing, flooring, window and door installation, and facade sealing, due to their low VOC emissions, lack of isocyanides, and recyclability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the MS polymers market include 3M Company, Arkema S.A., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kaneka Corporation, Momentive Inc.

Major companies operating in the MS polymer market are focused on developing innovative products, such as two-part MS polymer adhesives, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A two-part polymer adhesive is a type of glue that requires mixing two separate components before application.

Segments:

1) By Type: SMP(Silyl Modified polyether), SPUR(Silyl Terminated Polyurethanes)

2) By Application: Adhesives, Sealant, Coatings

3) By End-Use Industry: Building, Construction, Automotive, Transportation, Industrial Assembly, Electronics

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the MS polymer market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global MS polymer market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the MS polymers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

MS Polymers Market Definition

MS polymer also called modified silicone refers to a type of adhesive and sealant technology that uses a silyl-functionalized polymer as the main ingredient. These polymers have a unique molecular structure that allows them to crosslink with moisture in the air, creating a strong and durable bond with a variety of substrates.

