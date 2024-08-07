B&H Worldwide Unveils FirstTRAC Mobile: Enhancing Inventory Management for Aerospace and Aviation Logistics

BH Worldwide Unveils FirstTRAC Mobile

BH Worldwide Unveils FirstTRAC Mobile

B H Worldwide logo

B H Worldwide logo

B&H Worldwide, a leading provider of aerospace and aviation logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of FirstTRAC Mobile

FirstTRAC Mobile is a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”
— Paul Wakefield

WEST DRAYTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a leading provider of aerospace and aviation logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of FirstTRAC Mobile, the mobile version of its proprietary inventory management platform, FirstTRAC. Available to all existing customers, FirstTRAC Mobile offers an enhanced and convenient way to manage inventory activities directly from a smartphone.

FirstTRAC Mobile provides customers with the ability to track their static inventory located in B&H’s global warehouses, monitor orders in process, and follow detailed event-based transport progression. Additionally, customers can access transport documentation online, ensuring they have comprehensive oversight of their logistics operations.

“FirstTRAC Mobile is a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Paul Wakefield, Group Finance Director at B&H Worldwide. “This mobile application enables real-time access to crucial inventory and shipment information, facilitating more informed decision-making and streamlined logistics processes.”

Key features of FirstTRAC Mobile include:
1. Streamlined Data Capture: The app offers user-friendly forms for tasks such as creating Dispatch Requests or submitting Advanced Shipping Notices (ASNs), ensuring swift and accurate data entry.
2. Instant Information Retrieval: Both staff and customers can quickly retrieve shipment and inventory information, reducing the time spent searching for essential details.
3. Insightful Dashboards: Users can visualise key statistics through interactive charts and dashboards, gaining actionable insights for improved operational oversight.
4. On-the-Go Document Management: Warehousing operators can capture and upload attachments, including documents or images, directly within the app, enabling real-time updates and efficient record-keeping.

“We are excited to introduce FirstTRAC Mobile as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our service offerings,” continued Paul Wakefield. “This new platform extends the functionality of our existing FirstTRAC system, aligning with our strategic vision of leveraging technology to provide superior logistics solutions to the aerospace and aviation industries.”

B&H Worldwide is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and innovative logistics solutions. The launch of FirstTRAC Mobile underscores this commitment, offering customers a powerful tool to manage their inventory and shipments more effectively.

Goh Wei Koon
B&H Worldwide
+44 7823 335507
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

B&H Worldwide Unveils FirstTRAC Mobile: Enhancing Inventory Management for Aerospace and Aviation Logistics

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Goh Wei Koon
B&H Worldwide
+44 7823 335507
Company/Organization
B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton, UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
+44 208 283 0215
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

* FIND OUT MORE *

More From This Author
B&H Worldwide Unveils FirstTRAC Mobile: Enhancing Inventory Management for Aerospace and Aviation Logistics
B&H Worldwide Secures Two-Year Contract with Unical Aviation, Inc. for Global Inventory Management & Freight Forwarding
B&H Worldwide Facilitates Time-Critical Aircraft Engine Logistics for T'Way Air
View All Stories From This Author