Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 08, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 08, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen James A. Rhodes State College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
James A. Rhodes State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Sterling Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Bedford City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Darke Van Buren Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Brown Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hamilton Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Hancock City of Findlay
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Holmes Holmes County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lake City of Painesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Meigs Village of Racine
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Mantua Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland C B & S Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ross Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Lawrence Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Bethlehem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Old Aerosol Factory
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Stow
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stow Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Trumbull Kinsman Free Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Warren City of Mason
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Canaan Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wood City of Perrysburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

