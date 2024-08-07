Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 08, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 08, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|James A. Rhodes State College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|James A. Rhodes State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Sterling Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Bedford City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Darke
|Van Buren Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Brown Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|City of Findlay
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Holmes
|Holmes County District Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox
|Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lake
|City of Painesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Meigs
|Village of Racine
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Mantua Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland
|C B & S Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ross
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Lawrence Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Bethlehem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Old Aerosol Factory
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Stow
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stow Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Kinsman Free Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Warren
|City of Mason
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Canaan Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wood
|City of Perrysburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.