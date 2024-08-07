Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 08, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 08, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen James A. Rhodes State College Foundation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

James A. Rhodes State College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Sterling Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Bedford City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Darke Van Buren Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Brown Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Hamilton Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hancock City of Findlay

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Marion Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Holmes Holmes County District Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Knox Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lake City of Painesville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Meigs Village of Racine

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Portage Mantua Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Richland C B & S Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ross Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Green Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Lawrence Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Bethlehem Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Old Aerosol Factory

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Stow

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stow Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Trumbull Kinsman Free Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Warren City of Mason

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Franklin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Canaan Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wood City of Perrysburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

