*CORRECTION* St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
*CORRECTION*
The accused name for the initial press release was incorrect and has been updated to the correct name.
CASE#: 24A2005478
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/06/2024 @ 2003 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Charles Brunelle
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the night of 08/06/2024, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were conducting traffic enforcement when a violation was observed on Main Street in the town of Richford. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator, Charles Brunelle (29) was found to have an in-state Cite and Release warrant for operating without a license. Brunelle was issued a flash citation to appear on the next business day at 1300 hours without incident. The active warrant contained charges of:
23 VSA 601(g) Misdemeanor 1 DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 7th, 2024 at 1300 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993