CORRECTION* St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

*CORRECTION*

The accused name for the initial press release was incorrect and has been updated to the correct name.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2005478

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2024 @ 2003 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Charles Brunelle

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the night of 08/06/2024, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were conducting traffic enforcement when a violation was observed on Main Street in the town of Richford. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator, Charles Brunelle (29) was found to have an in-state Cite and Release warrant for operating without a license. Brunelle was issued a flash citation to appear on the next business day at 1300 hours without incident. The active warrant contained charges of:

23 VSA 601(g) Misdemeanor 1 DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 7th, 2024 at 1300 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: None

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov