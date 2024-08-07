Wood County Route 25/6, Jerry’s Run, Will be Closed Beginning on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Page Content

Wood County Route 25/6, Jerry’s Run, will be closed from milepost 0.00, to milepost 0.60, and Wood County Route 17/12, also called Jerry’s Run, from milepost 0.00, to milepost 0.90, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, through Friday, August 9, 2024, for a paving project.

The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 6:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​