Single Lane Closure on WV 14, Camden Avenue, Beginning Wednesday, August 7, 2024

There will be a single lane closure on WV 14, Camden Avenue, from  Hamilton Street, to Buckeye Street, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Monday through Friday), beginning Wednesday, August 7, 2024, through Friday, October 11, 2024, for a gas line replacement.
 
There will be arrow boards utilized to maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

