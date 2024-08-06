UPDATE: Reward Offered re: Wicomico County Homicide Under Investigation

August 6, 2024

UDPATE: A reward of up to $22,000 is being offered by the FBI, Maryland Department of State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of Tyron Colbert, Jr., 10, of Salisbury on August 5, 2024 may be eligible for the reward. Callers with information can contact police through a dedicated TIP line at 410-453-8983.

(SALISBURY, MD) – A search is underway for a suspect as Maryland State Police continue their investigation into the murder of a 10-year boy who was shot last night in Salisbury, Md.

The juvenile victim is not being identified at this time. Emergency medical service personnel transported him to Tidal Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased last night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 5, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to a residence in the 200-block of Clay Street in Salisbury after receiving a 9-1-1 call for a reported shooting. Responding officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe he was inside the house along with his mother and two other young children at the time of the shooting.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Additional assistance is being provided by members of the Salisbury Police Department. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene.

A suspect description is not known at this time. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.

