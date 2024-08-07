Submit Release
Chinese and Russian Two Of Top Three Prescriptions Being Translated In The US

The Same Proprietary Database Of RxTran Data Shows Arabic and Vietnamese Also Gaining In Importance

BOSTON, MA, US, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxTran, a division of Language Scientific, is proud to announce a brand new initiative on behalf of the Limited English Proficiency (LEP) population. The US Census Bureau has previously reported that more than 350 languages are spoken in the United States, with nearly one in five people of the current population speaking a language other than English at home.

A significant majority of these LEP people live in households within the lower strata of income and educational attainment levels. They are frequently a disadvantaged segment of society that needs help in most aspects of their lives. Today, RxTran is launching an education-focused initiative, with the goal of creating awareness of what’s important to LEP people from a medical perspective.

Our goal is to uncover insights from the millions of data points within our proprietary prescription translations database, to highlight important LEP trends. The prescription data processed by RxTran has already confirmed a rapidly growing demand for prescription label translations, reflecting the accelerating growth in the LEP population across the US.

An analysis of data collected over a two month period in early 2024, uncovered the top-five prescriptions being translated across the US:

1. Spanish
2. Chinese
3. Russian
4. Arabic
5. Vietnamese

“While it’s not surprising that Spanish is the predominant secondary language in the US,” said Language Scientific’s CEO Sharon Blank, “we are seeing a notable increase in the demand for Chinese and Russian prescription translations, with Arabic and Vietnamese also emerging as critical languages. This trend highlights the evolving linguistic diversity in our communities.”

For LEP patients, language barriers often lead to misunderstandings that impact medication adherence and safety. RxTran is committed to providing precise prescription label translations to prevent these potentially life-threatening errors, ensuring that all patients can safely and effectively manage their medications. It can be a matter of life and death for an LEP patient.

"With the U.S. growing more ethnically and linguistically diverse each year, ensuring medication safety is paramount," Blank stated. "We will continue to publish insights gained from our proprietary database, to make sure LEP people and their language needs are fully addressed."

About RxTran
RxTran is a division of Language Scientific, Inc., the clinical, medical, and scientific language specialists. RxTran’s patented Transduction technology provides 100% accurate native-language prescription medication labeling in 26 languages. For more information visit www.rxtran.com or email info@rxtran.com.

Certifications
ISO 9001: 2008
ISO 17100:2015
ISO 27001:2022

Media Contact
Andres Heuberger
Vice-President, Sales & Marketing
Language Scientific, Inc.
aheuberger@languagescientific.com

Andres Heuberger
Language Scientific
+1 617-765-0292
email us here

