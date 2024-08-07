Government of Saskatchewan Supports Montreal Lake Cree Nation In Establishing Molanosa as Reserve Land

CANADA, August 7 - Released on August 6, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is supporting Montreal Lake Cree Nation (MLCN) in their request to add Molanosa to their reserve land. Molanosa is located within their traditional territories and near their existing community along Montreal Lake.

"I met with Chief Naytowhow-McLeod and her community in June and she impressed upon me how important this site is to the people of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation," Premier Scott Moe said. "In the spirit of Reconciliation, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to supporting the community and their vision for Montreal Lake for generations to come."

"Molanosa is an acronym for Montreal Lake Northern Saskatchewan, and in Woodland Cree, we call it Kskahikanisihk," Montreal Lake Cree Nation Chief Joyce Naytowhow-McLeod said. "This is home to the original site of the 1889 Treaty 6 Adhesion of which our nation is a signatory, the final resting place for members of Montreal Lake Cree Nation, a site for land-based education for our youth, and the place where we gather every year to celebrate and honour Woodland Cree culture during Molanosa Cultural Days. The historical, cultural and spiritual significance of the Molanosa area is of utmost importance to Montreal Lake Cree Nation."

MLCN will proceed with the request through the Additions to Reserve Policy, and the Ministry of Government Relations will work with the federal government and the community to support this request. The Government of Canada is responsible for transferring land under the Additions to Reserve Policy.

In addition to supporting MLCN's request to add Molanosa to reserve land, the Government of Saskatchewan has established a declaration that will allow MLCN to use Molonsa for cultural purposes without first seeking approval from the province while the application process is underway. The declaration was presented on Monday to Chief Naytowhow-Mcleod by Premier Moe during their opening ceremonies.

All lands intended for reserve creation under the Additions to Reserve Policy are reviewed by the Government of Saskatchewan's Provincial Land Claims Review Committee to identify provincial third-party interests and concerns. During this review, the Ministry of Environment has further committed to prohibit activities that would disrupt the historic and cultural significance of the site.

"Our Ministry is absolutely supportive of the process underway," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "We view this as an important measure of support and recognition of the cultural importance of the area for Montreal Lake Cree Nation."

This announcement comes as part of the Molanosa Cultural Days celebration, taking place from August 4 to 9 at the location of the signing of Treaty 6 Adhesion in 1889.

