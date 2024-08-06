Work Begins on the New Harbour Landing Joint Use School

CANADA, August 6 - Released on August 6, 2024

Work is now underway at the new joint-use elementary school in Regina's southwest community of Harbour Landing. The new joint-use school facility will be built on 11 acres of land, located on the corner of Gordon Road and Campbell Street.

"This new school is a significant milestone in building strong and vibrant communities that has come through the collaboration between our government and project partners," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are excited to see the progress on this Harbour Landing joint-use elementary school as it will provide families with a new innovative learning and child care facilities for years to come."

The work underway includes underground and surface level work to roadways, sidewalks and utility connections. Completing this work is necessary to ensure readiness of the site to support the construction of the new elementary school. This work will be led by PME Construction. Construction procurement on the project is anticipated to be underway in early September.

"We are pleased to see work begin on the new Harbour Landing joint-use school with the start of site servicing," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "This school will support the rapidly growing community of Harbour Landing and provide access to a high-quality learning environment for students."

The joint-use school facility is set to accommodate up to 500 Regina Public and up to 350 Regina Catholic students and will also provide an additional 90 new child care spaces.

"Since the opening of Harbour Landing School in 2017, we have seen the unprecedented growth of this community and the significant need for an additional school," Regina Board of Education Chairperson Sarah Cummings Truszkowski said. "As the saying goes, 'it takes a village to raise a child.' Similarly, building a new school takes a whole community and multiple levels of government. We are grateful for the parents and ratepayers of this community who have been unequivocal in their call for a second school. We are also thankful to our partners at the Government of Saskatchewan, City of Regina, and Regina Catholic Schools for helping us build towards more much-needed classrooms in southwest Regina."

"As we continue to witness the vibrant growth of the Harbour Landing community, it is clear that investing in a new school in this area is investing in our future, for which both Regina school divisions have long been advocating," Regina Catholic School Board chair Shauna Weninger said. "The collaborative efforts of our community and partners underscore the shared commitment to providing all students with the best possible learning environment. We are truly appreciative of the crucial support from all levels of government. Together, we are making a profound impact on the educational landscape of southwest Regina, ensuring that our children have the spaces they need to thrive."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 69 new schools and 32 major renovation projects with an additional seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

