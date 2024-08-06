Illinois EPA State Fair Exhibit Promotes Waste Reduction

ILLINOIS, August 6 - Learn about Reducing Waste, Why it is Important, and Proper Trash Disposal

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Interim Director James Jennings is announcing this year's exhibit for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, which is themed "Slash Your Trash!" Located in Conservation World, the exhibit will have interactive games and educational information for young visitors. Adults will find guidance for households on recycling, composting, limiting food waste, household hazardous waste collections, and the Illinois EPA's curricula on waste reduction. Reducing food waste helps fight climate change by reducing the amount of greenhouse gases released from food in landfills and compost sites.

"The Illinois State Fair provides us with a great opportunity to connect with residents and highlight Illinois EPA programs that benefit all of us," said Interim Director Jennings. "While we typically offer games for younger visitors, this year's exhibit will also provide helpful information to engage residents of all ages on the topic of waste reduction."

As part of the exhibit, children can play "Putting for Waste Reduction" with miniature golf featuring recycling and composting bins in the display. There will also be a bean bag toss and a plinko board with waste reduction-related trivia categories. Additionally, there will be a trash timeline fill in the blank and unscramble board. Younger children will also be invited to color at coloring tables.

Educational signs will be posted throughout the exhibit for visitors to learn about waste reduction- related topics along with details about Illinois EPA's educational curricula, which are available for free online to educators and families. At the exhibit, adults may register to win one of four countertop kitchen composting bins being given away by the Illinois EPA during the fair.

The Illinois EPA's Conservation World exhibit will be open from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. each of the 10 days of this year's fair. The Illinois EPA's exhibit will also participate in Conservation World's sensory friendly hours on Tuesday, August 13 and Saturday, August 17 from 9am to 10 am. The Agency exhibit will also be included in the Autism Society's story map for participants. The exhibit is located just south of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Building.