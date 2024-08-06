Illinois State Fair Announces 2024 Theme Days

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair is excited to announce theme and discount days for 2024. County Fairs and Horse Racing Day will start it all off on Thursday, August 8 with gates opening at 7 am. This allows for a full day of horse racing, county fair celebrations, free entertainment, $3 carnival rides, all your favorite fair food, traditional kick off activities and the annual Twilight Parade.

The Double the Fun parking promotion will be offered on Thursday, August 8. If you pay to park on the Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 8, you will receive free parking on a return trip to the fair on the following Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Agriculture Day will be Friday, August 9. Illinois agriculture, which is featured throughout the fair, is highlighted on this day. Livestock exhibitors and youth in agriculture participants will be on the grounds to celebrate our state's number one industry.

"Twosday" will feature $2 admission for seniors and adults on Tuesday, August 13. To enhance this family-friendly promotion, North American Midway, the fair's carnival operator, will also offer all rides at $2 each. This is in addition to honoring all Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes sold before and during the fair.

"Our theme days allow us to celebrate the diversity of Illinois State Fair and everything it has to offer," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "Each year, we look for opportunities to make the Illinois State Fair affordable and accessible for families and to broaden their exposure to agriculture, the state's number one industry."

Here is the complete list of the 2024 Illinois State Fair theme and discount days:

Thursday, August 8 - County Fairs & Horse Racing Day, Double the Fun

Friday, August 9 - Agriculture Day

Saturday, August 10 - Kids Day

Sunday, August 11 - Veterans & Gold Star Families Day (Free admission for veterans and their families)

Monday, August 12 - Senior & Scout Day (Free admission for seniors and scouts)

Tuesday, August 13 - Twosday ($2 Admission for seniors and adults)

Wednesday, August 14 - Governor's Day

Thursday, August 15 - Republican Day

Friday, August 16 - First Responder & Healthcare Heroes Day (Free admission for first responders and healthcare workers w/ID)

Saturday, August 17 - Park District Conservation Day

Sunday, August 18 - Family Day

The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs August 8 through 18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.