Team South Carolina Responds to Tropical Storm Debby

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Team South Carolina continues to respond to Tropical Storm Debby's ongoing impacts on the state. The State Emergency Operations Center is fully operational and staffed by emergency personnel from multiple state agencies and emergency organizations 24 hours a day.

As of 2 p.m. today, the storm, located 10 miles southeast of Savannah, GA, is expected to continue to bring significant rainfall, gusty winds, and flooding to low-lying areas over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Our state agencies are working around the clock to respond to this storm. We are coordinating closely with local governments and first responders to ensure resources are where they are needed most," said Governor Henry McMaster. "We will continue to provide regular updates as the situation evolves. Please stay tuned to official channels for the latest information, and remember to check on your neighbors.

Current Situation:

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Debby is moving at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.



The storm is projected to make landfall somewhere along the central or northern coast of South Carolina.



Heavy rainfall and localized amounts up to 25 inches of rain is expected along South Carolina’s coastal areas, with lower amounts impacting inland areas.

Flash flooding is a significant concern for many parts of the state, particularly in urban areas and regions with poor drainage.



Many coastal counties are reporting flooding and blocked roads.

State and Local Activities:

SCEMD has fielded 155 requests for assistance.



Eleven shelters are currently in operation, and more are expected to open. View shelter information here.

Decisions to open shelters are made at the local level.



Road safety remains a top priority, with 235 law enforcement officers patrolling from the Midlands to the coast during the day and 186 patrolling overnight.



The South Carolina National Guard has 224 service members on state on active duty.



The South Carolina Department of Transportation has shifted to 24-hour operations with approximately 2,300 personnel mobilized.



Out-of-state and FEMA rescue teams will be deployed by the end of the day to assist local crews.

Guidance for Residents:

Residents in low-lying areas should consider moving to higher ground for the duration of the storm.



Remember to check on neighbors, particularly those who may need extra assistance, and bring pets inside.



Avoid unnecessary travel. Flooding or downed trees can impact roads, making them impassible. If you must drive, watch for:

Standing water on the roads;

Downed power lines, trees, or other debris in the roadway;

Lack of visibility while driving caused by sudden downpours;

Flash flooding resulting from standing waters, creeks or rivers spilling over their banks and into the roadways.



Stay informed by following local news, weather updates, and official social media channels for the latest information.

Contact Information: Residents can call the SCEMD Tropical Storm Debby Hotline at 1-866-246-0133 or visit the SCEMD website at www.scemd.org for more information and updates. SCEMD will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Please stay alert and take all necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones.