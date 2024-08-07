Fussie Cat Introduces Nine New Super Premium Goat Milk Recipes at SUPERZOO

Fussie Cat expands Goat Milk line with nine new recipes, perfect for even the fussiest of cats. New Fussie Cat Super Premium Goat Milk line expands with six new purees and three new wet food formulas. Fussie Cat logo

The Pets Global brand will showcase six new purées with goat milk and three new chicken in goat milk gravy wet food recipes at the event in Las Vegas

VALENCIA, CALIF., USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fussie Cat, Pets Global’s premium cat food brand is expanding its Super Premium line of mineral-rich goat milk products with six new puree and three new wet food formulas that will be featured at SUPERZOO, North America’s largest pet retail event from August 14 -16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Crafted with species-specific, meat-first ingredients and fine-tuned from feline feedback, these nine goat milk flavors are designed for ultimate palatability and health benefits, and formulated without grains to cater to cats with sensitive stomachs and dietary restrictions.

New Fussie Cat Super Premium Chicken in Goat Milk Gravy Formulas

These premium protein recipes are fortified with vitamins and minerals, rich in DHA to support vital brain development and healthy vision, and drenched in succulent goat milk gravy to promote daily hydration.

Now available in:

● Chicken

● Chicken With Beef

● Chicken With Duck

New Fussie Cat Super Premium Purees with Goat Milk

Creamy in texture and packed with essential nutrients, these purees are up to 86% moisture and can be served as a mealtime topper or savory treat suitable for all life stages.

New recipes include:

● Chicken

● Chicken with Beef

● Chicken with Duck

● Tuna with Chicken

● Tuna with Salmon

● Tuna with Small Anchovies

"At Fussie Cat, innovation is at the heart of what we do,” said Aina Kanahele, Senior Projects Manager. “Our new goat milk recipes are a testament to our dedication to creating products that support the overall well-being of cats. By leveraging the natural benefits of goat milk, we've developed a line that promotes hydration, digestion, and overall health, ensuring cats thrive at every stage of life."

Learn more and see the latest Fussie Cat products in Pets Global’s booth #3639 during SUPERZOO.

About Fussie Cat

Co-created by cats with a meat-first, low-carb philosophy, Fussie Cat is Pets Global’s premium cat food brand world-renowned for its commitment to Physiologically Correct recipes that “even the fussiest cats can’t resist.” Learn more about the Fussie Cat brand at https://fussiecat.com/ and follow on Instagram and Facebook @FussieCat and TikTok @fussie.cat.

About Pets Global

Pets Global Inc. is a family-owned pet health company based in the U.S., committed to pets and the people who love them. Its premium pet nutrition products are known internationally for providing accessible longevity. Learn more about the Zignature and Fussie Cat brands at https://zignature.com/ and https://fussiecat.com/ or visit https://pets-global.com/.