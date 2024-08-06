OSCE PCUz supports training of assessors for the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz), in co-operation with the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) Secretariat, organized a five-day training session on 5-9 August 2024.

The event was jointly opened by Shamsiddin Sokhibnazarov, Head of the Department; Ambassador Antti Karttunen, Head of the PCUz; and Dzmitry Varabyou, Senior Adviser at EAG Secretariat.

“The OSCE endeavours to contribute to the capacity building of its national partners, including by sharing best practices from the OSCE region,” said Ambassador Karttunen. “With this in mind, we support events where opportunities arise to strengthen regional co-operation, improve joint problem-solving and learn practical skills for mutual evaluation within the Eurasian Group.”

During the training, 30 representatives of EAG member states from Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as experts of the EAG Secretariat, engaged in discussions ahead of the third round of mutual evaluations of member states’ national systems

The event, which provided advanced training on international standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), enabled participants to effectively prepare for the new assessment. The training covered all the processes for assessing a country's national system in the areas of money laundering, financing of terrorism and financing of weapons of mass destruction.

This event was supported within the framework of the PCUz project “Support to Transparent and Accountable Public Governance”.