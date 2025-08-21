OSCE Conducts Media Literacy Training for Youth in Urgench

A two-day training session titled "Media Literacy Among Youth as an Effective Tool to Counter Radicalization and Terrorism" was held in Urgench on August 19–20. The event was organized by the Centre for Retraining Journalists of Uzbekistan, which is implementing partner of theOSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) and supported by the General Prosecutor’s Office of Uzbekistan.

The training gathered journalists, bloggers, and NGO representatives to strengthen their skills in identifying disinformation and promoting responsible media practices. Participants discussed critical thinking, fact-checking, digital tools and cybersecurity, while engaging in practical sessions and exchanging ideas for future collaboration.

In his welcome speech, Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, emphasized the importance of youth media literacy in today's digital world:

“Developing media literacy is not just about identifying fake news, it’s about developing critical thinking and responsible engagement with all sources of information, regardless of age,” said Antti Karttunen.

He also highlighted the OSCE’s holistic approach to countering terrorism and radicalization, which includes enhancing media literacy as a key preventive measure. This approach is grounded in human rights, the rule of law, and inclusive cooperation involving state institutions, civil society, and the media - all essential in ensuring an informed and resilient youth capable of resisting extremist narratives.

This training is part of the OSCE’s wider project on assisting Uzbekistan in countering terrorism within its politico-military dimension, and is one of several initiatives held across the country to build a safer, more informed digital environment for young people. Similar training events will be continues in other regions.