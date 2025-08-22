OSCE Mission Deputy Head visits Banja Luka

BANJA LUKA, 21 August 2025 – The Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission), Zahid Movlazada, visited Banja Luka today and yesterday, where he met with RSNA Deputy Speaker Mirsad Duratović, Head of SNSD Caucus in the RSNA, Srđan Mazalica, Head of the PDP Caucus in the RSNA, Igor Crnadak, RS President’s Advisor, Ana Trišić Babić, and President of Independent Movement “Svojim putem”, Igor Radojičić.

The discussions focused on political developments in Republika Srpska, including the challenges related to the ongoing constitutional crisis, and offered an opportunity to reiterate the Mission’s commitment to co-operation and constructive relationship with the RS.

Deputy Head Movlazada also highlighted the Mission’s firm standpoint: Protection of the constitutional order and the rule of law in BiH is non-negotiable and is in the best interests of RS and its citizens.

In Banja Luka, the Deputy Head of Mission Movlazada also visited the Mission’s Field Office, where he met with staff to discuss implementation the OSCE mandate in Republika Srpska, aimed at strengthening support for institutions, civil society, and communities across the Entity.

The OSCE Mission to BiH remains committed to promoting dialogue, supporting democratic institutions, and advancing rule of law and stability throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.