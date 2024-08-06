Derby Barracks / DUI - drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5004068

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2024 / 0948 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – drug

ACCUSED: Aubrey Bolduc

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/05/2024, at approximately 0948 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle at the intersection of VT RT 100 and VT RT 14 in the Town of Newport Center, VT where the operator and passenger were passed out.

While enroute it was reported the vehicle took off heading south on VT RT 14. A trooper encountered the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Aubrey Bolduc. Bolduc showed signs and indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation was arrested for suspicion of DUI – drug. Bolduc was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed, and later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/2024 / 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED