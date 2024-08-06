Derby Barracks / DUI - drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004068
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/05/2024 / 0948 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – drug
ACCUSED: Aubrey Bolduc
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/05/2024, at approximately 0948 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle at the intersection of VT RT 100 and VT RT 14 in the Town of Newport Center, VT where the operator and passenger were passed out.
While enroute it was reported the vehicle took off heading south on VT RT 14. A trooper encountered the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Aubrey Bolduc. Bolduc showed signs and indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation was arrested for suspicion of DUI – drug. Bolduc was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed, and later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/2024 / 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED