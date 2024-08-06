Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,792 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / DUI - drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5004068

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jeff Ferrier                              

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2024   /   0948 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – drug

 

ACCUSED: Aubrey Bolduc                                           

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/05/2024, at approximately 0948 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle at the intersection of VT RT 100 and VT RT 14 in the Town of Newport Center, VT where the operator and passenger were passed out.

 

While enroute it was reported the vehicle took off heading south on VT RT 14. A trooper encountered the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Aubrey Bolduc. Bolduc showed signs and indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation was arrested for suspicion of DUI – drug. Bolduc was transported to the Derby Barracks, processed, and later released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/2024   /   0830 hours      

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION:  No   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / DUI - drug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more