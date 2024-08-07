Good News! Gan Jing World offers live streaming to all US-based channels, unlimited for premium business subscribers

Gan Jing World's live streaming is now available to all US-based channels, with global access coming soon. Premium Business subscribers enjoy unlimited use.

MIDDLETOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video-sharing and social media platform Gan Jing World is excited to announce that live streaming is now available to all channels in the United States, with global access coming soon. Premium Business subscribers will benefit from enhanced live streaming capabilities tailored to their professional needs.

Key Updates Include:

For All U.S. Content Creators: Weekly live streaming sessions are now possible, with up to 4 hours of live streaming per month to explore and utilize the platform's live streaming features.

For Premium Business Subscribers: Premium Business Basic and Plus Subscribers can enjoy up to 8 and 16 hours of live streaming per month, respectively. Premium Business Pro Subscribers will benefit from unlimited live-streaming capabilities.

Unlock New Content Possibilities

Professional users, including publishers, television hosts, and talk show hosts, have been utilizing Gan Jing World's fast and reliable live streaming for global events such as breaking news, international competitions, and cultural performances. Now, all U.S. content creators can explore these possibilities. Live streaming facilitates real-time connection with audiences, making it ideal for live Q&As, talk shows, shopping events, and online courses. It also provides opportunities for exclusive member content and revenue generation.

Viewers can now experience their favorite content as it happens from any device. They can enjoy the best possible quality with automatic adjustments based on their Internet connection and skip back and forth within the live stream.

Top-Notch Live-Streaming Tech

Gan Jing World has invested in advanced technology to ensure a smooth and reliable live-streaming experience. Users can expect high-quality, low-latency streams and interactive chat features to enhance their live streaming sessions.

This expansion aims to foster creativity and strengthen community connections on Gan Jing World. The platform looks forward to seeing the innovative ways users will incorporate live streaming into their content.

For more information on how to start live streaming on Gan Jing World, users can refer to the following tutorials:

Desktop Livestream Tutorial Web Mobile Livestream Tutorial

About Gan Jing World

Gan Jing World is a U.S. company revolutionizing the digital user experience. Our Mission is to utilize technology to revitalize traditional connections—fostering a culture of care, kindness, mutual respect, and trust among individuals, within families, and throughout society. The platform allows for a multimedia-sharing environment where the fundamental mission is to create positive change in the world by showcasing inspiring content that uplifts society.

Contact: press@ganjingworld.com

Website: https://www.ganjingworld.com/