Crossville Officer Faces Assault Charge

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A detective with the Crossville Police Department has been indicted on an assault charge, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, on June 17th, TBI special agents were requested to investigate an allegation that a Crossville detective assaulted a subject following a criminal interview on June 3rd. That individual was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Detective Tyrel Lorenz used physical force while affecting the arrest of the subject.

On August 5th, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Lorenz (DOB 10/13/1986) with one count of Assault. Lorenz turned himself in at the Cumberland County Jail and was booked. He was released on his own recognizance.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.