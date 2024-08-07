‘2024 Flat Stanley Rides a Harley for Kids & Cops’ Raises $92,420 to Benefit 15 Delray Beach Nonprofits

Cross Country Journey Raised Funds for Programs Supporting Children, Police and Animals

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delray Beach resident Chuck “Big Dog” Halberg and riding partners John “Mad Dog” Looney and Jean “Jaboo” Alepin once again embarked on a charitable cross-country journey, raising $92,420 for 15 Delray Beach-based nonprofit organizations. The ‘2024 Flat Stanley Rides a Harley for Kids & Cops,’ took place July 4-22, 2024 and fundraised for charities that focus on supporting children, police, and animals.

Halberg, a supporter of various South Florida organizations and owner and president of Stuart & Shelby Home Builders, took his first road trip to benefit kids and cops in 2011. Along with his former riding partner Jimmy Christe (in memory of), Halberg made it a personal mission to touch all 48 states in the continental United States over three road trips. The two accomplished this in 2018 and raised over $50,000 for local nonprofits in the process. In 2021, Halberg was joined by his new riding partners – as well as popular children’s book character Flat Stanley – and raised $77,000 for 10 local nonprofits.

This year’s trip included stops in Alabama, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, North Dakota, Missouri, North Carolina, among other. Fan could follow the trip at www.facebook.com/flatstanleyridesforcharity to view memorable moments with local police officers and K-9s, and to see visits to historic landmarks.

“Thanks to all the event sponsors, and to all those that have donated to the nonprofits,” said Halberg. “And most of all, thank you to the nonprofits for the great work they do in our community every year.”

Benefitting nonprofits included: Arts Garage, Delray Citizens for Delray Police, EJS Project, Eat Better Live Better, Achievement Center for Children & Families, Delray Chamber Education Fund, Dezzy’s Second Chance Animal Rescue, Delray Beach Library, Spady Museum, Roots and Wings, Bound for College, Milagro Center, Miracle League of Delray Beach, Community Classroom Project, and Delray Beach Historical Society.

Supporters can still donate to the nonprofit of their choice by visiting https://linktr.ee/flatstanley2024.

Donations for Delray Citizens for Delray Police are by check only and can be mailed to:

Delray Beach Police Department
300 W. Atlantic Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Attn: Delray Citizens for Delray Police Flat Stanley

