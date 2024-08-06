The Supreme Court today affirms the death sentence in People v. Wilson for the 2000 murder or attempted murder of three taxi drivers in Los Angeles and San Bernardino. The RJA prohibits convictions and sentences sought or imposed “on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin.”
You just read:
Supreme Court splits on Racial Justice Act in 5-2 death penalty affirmance [Updated]
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.