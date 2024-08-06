Venezuela: Statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on post-election developments

SWEDEN, August 6 - Despite its own commitment, the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) has not yet published the official voting records (“actas”) of polling stations. Without evidence to support them, the results published on 2nd August by the CNE cannot be recognised. Any attempt to delay the full publication of the official voting records will only cast further doubt on the credibility of the officially published results.

Copies of the electoral voting records published by the opposition, and reviewed by several independent organisations, indicate that Edmundo González Urrutia would appear to be the winner of the Presidential elections by a significant majority.

The European Union thus calls for further independent verification of the electoral records, if possible by an internationally reputed entity.

At this critical time, it is important that demonstrations and protests remain peaceful. The European Union calls for calm and restraint. Venezuelan authorities, including security forces, must fully respect human rights, including freedom of expression and of assembly.

The European Union is seriously concerned about the growing number of arbitrary detentions and the continued harassment of the opposition. The European Union calls on Venezuelan authorities to put an end to arbitrary detentions, repression and violent rhetoric against members of the opposition and civil society, and to release all political prisoners.

The European Union welcomes the efforts of regional partners, with whom it remains in close contact, to promote dialogue and a negotiated solution to the crisis.

Respecting the will of the Venezuelan people remains the only way for Venezuela to restore democracy and to solve the current humanitarian and socio-economic crisis.