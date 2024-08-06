IDPH to Offer Public Health Information, Services at Illinois State Fair

ILLINOIS, August 6 - Immunizations, back-to-school checkups among services to be offered

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will provide a variety of public health information and services at several locations during the Illinois State Fair, August 8-18, 2024, in Springfield.

"The Illinois State Fair is one of my favorite annual celebrations," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "I encourage all our residents to visit Springfield, if able, to enjoy the food, fun, and festivities. During your visit, please visit the IDPH main tent and our other locations. You will learn more about our programs, services, and all we do to keep Illinoisians safe and healthy."

The IDPH main tent will be located on the east side of the Annex Building, just across from the Lincoln Stage. Each day of the fair, IDPH staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide an array of information and services, including:

Oral Health: Educational information and interactive opportunities to learn about the importance of oral hygiene

Office of Women's Health and Family Services (OWHFS): Information about the IL Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (IBCCP)

Office of Racial and Cultural Health Equity (ORCHE): Educational materials on what their office does, information about Rural Health scholarships

Emerging Health Issues: Educational materials on overdose injury including distribution of naloxone; firearm injury prevention, including distributing gun locks; and information about suicide prevention and the 988 Suicide Hotline

The Vital Records division will have information on how you can access birth and death records and other important documents

Information on lead exposure and lead testing, and

Recruitment and information about available positions at IDPH, as well as information on diversity/equity/inclusion initiatives at the department.

IDPH will also have giveaways at its main tent, including sunscreen, cooling pouches, water bottles, hand sanitizer wipes, and COVID test kits (while supplies last).

You will also find IDPH at Conservation World at the State Fair, with information about how to prevent "vector-borne" diseases carried by mosquitoes and ticks, along with information on safe consumption of fish from Illinois waterways.

In addition, IDPH is partnering with outside groups to provide back-to-school physicals and immunizations for children (under age 18) during the fair. Mobile Care Chicago will have a unit outside the Illinois Building on Friday, August 9 from 10am-4pm and Saturday, August 10 from 9am-4pm. Fifth Street Renaissance in Springfield will also provide screenings and immunizations outside the Illinois Building on August 8 and from August 11-18.

[NOTE TO RADIO STATIONS: IDPH has provided public service announcements touting its services at the Illinois State Fair. These announcements are available in both English and Spanish and are suitable for airing between now and August 18, 2024. You can download them at Public Service Announcements (illinois.gov).]