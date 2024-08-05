EU funding for sustainable restoration and revitalisation of cultural monuments

SLOVENIA, August 5 - The call for proposals will co-finance projects to restore and revitalise municipality-owned cultural monuments in the cohesion region Vzhodna Slovenija. In addition to investing in the restoration of cultural monuments, the project will also promote and enrich cultural tourism and promote accessibility to cultural heritage for all citizens and visitors, also those with various disabilities.

Objectives of the call for proposals:

promote diverse use and reuse of monuments as key cultural heritage assets, and tap their potential,

improve accessibility to monuments as key cultural heritage assets (physical as well as digital),

improve quality of life by preserving heritage and promoting cultural activities.

The call for proposals worth 16,240,766.88 euros will receive a European Regional Development Fund contribution of 138,04,651.85 euros.

The call for proposals is planned to be published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia on Friday 9 August 2024.