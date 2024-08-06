Interstate 90 Resurfacing Project Scheduled to Begin East of Box Elder

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024

Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

BOX ELDER, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, crews are scheduled to begin a resurfacing project on Interstate 90 east of Box Elder. The project will begin east of exit 67 (Ellsworth Air Force Base) and run for approximately 12 miles to just east of New Underwood. Work on the project includes milling of the existing surface, asphalt paving, and pavement markings.

During construction, traffic on I-90 will be reduced to a single lane in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in six-mile segments. Motorists should plan for reduced speed limits and a 16-foot width restriction throughout the entire 12 mile work zone. The prime contractor on this $8.1 million project is Simon Contractors, Inc. of Rapid City. The anticipated completion date for the project is scheduled for November 2024.

