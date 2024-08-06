Francophone families will receive child care resources, supports in French

CANADA, August 6 - For the first time in B.C., francophone families and child care providers will benefit from a new francophone Child Care Resource and Referral (CCRR) centre that will provide resources and supports in French.

To provide direct support to francophone families and child care providers in B.C., a competitive bidding process closed on July 4, 2024. La Fédération des parents francophones de Colombie-Britannique was the successful applicant to become the francophone CCRR service provider. It has deep roots in the francophone community in B.C. and years of experience in the child care sector.

As of Sept. 1, 2024 francophone families, child care providers and child care professionals will have expanded access through the francophone CCRR centre to services in French, which will be offered online or in person in Vancouver. This will further remove barriers for families in accessing quality, affordable and inclusive child care, and for child care providers and child care professionals in accessing resources in French.

La Fédération des parents francophones de Colombie-Britannique will also be part of the provincial network of CCRR centres and assist all local CCRR service providers in the province in providing francophone-specific services as required.

CCRR centres support families by educating families about child care options, offering assistance in applying for ChildCareBC funding programs and providing learning opportunities for families, as well as access to physical and digital resources, lending library services and community referrals.

Child care professionals can also access the lending libraries and other services, such as mentorship and support, professional development, networking opportunities, referrals to community resources and guidance on becoming licensed.

Increasing access to affordable, high-quality and inclusive child care is a joint priority of the provincial and federal governments and is supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

For information about CCRR centres, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/ChildCareResourceReferralCentres

For information about ChildCareBC, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare