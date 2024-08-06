MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 8/6/2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 6, 2024

On 8/03/2024, Tpr. Bender responded to a report of a disturbance at the Wawa located in California, MD. Upon further investigation it was determined the female subject Kayla Marie Tippett of Hollywood, MD became involved in a verbal altercation leading to an assault. Tippet was arrested and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Assault.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 8/3/2024, Johnson, Debra Victoria, 24 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Baden

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 7/28/2024, Washington, De’Carlos, 38 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for driving/attempting to drive a motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization.

On 8/03/2024, Hawkins, Ricky Lee, 60 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested By Tpr. Ruel for driving without a required license.