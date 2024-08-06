Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Work Zone Pedestrian Crash In Harford County

August 6, 2024

(JOPPA, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in a work zone this morning in Harford County.

The pedestrian, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the area of southbound Interstate 95, near Mountain Road (Maryland 152) for a report of a crash involving a dump truck and a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck, operating in a work zone, was backing up when for unknown reasons struck a worker.

One lane on southbound I-95 is currently closed for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Transportation Authority are assisting with the road closure. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Crash Team and Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The crash investigation is active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov