Louise Chamberlain appointed as UNV Deputy Executive Coordinator

Louise brings more than 20 years’ experience of leadership in multilateral development cooperation combined with deep knowledge and passion for low-carbon, sustainable and inclusive economic development, human rights, elections, and local governance, as well as digitalization. She currently works as the Senior Regional Advisor on Green Transformation at the United Nations Development Programme Istanbul Regional Hub and served as UNDP Resident Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic from 2019-2023.

Previously, Louise was the UNDP Country Director in Ethiopia (2017-2019) and UNDP Country Director in Vietnam (2012-2017). She also held managerial positions with UNDP in Tanzania (2008-2012), Somalia (2006-2008), and Sri Lanka (2003-2005), and worked on ICT for Development and development evaluation at the World Bank (2000-2003).

A former UN Volunteer from 1999 to 2000, Louise served with UNDP PAPP in a project on local rural development in the West Bank. She is from Sweden and has a Master's degree in Business and Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics.