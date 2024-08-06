Internationally educated nurses eligible for bursary

CANADA, August 6 - A new bursary for internationally educated nurses to cover fees associated with coming to work in Prince Edward Island is aimed at helping to eliminate financial barriers and draw more nurses to the province.

The Internationally Educated Nurses Bursary Program will provide up to $10,000 for expenses related to immigration and fees associated with processing applications for nursing registration in Canada.

“Despite expedited pathways to nursing registration, fees associated with requirements for entry to practice in PEI remain a financial barrier for many internationally educated nurses. We are reducing these barriers so that we can encourage more internationally educated nurses to consider PEI as a great option for the next step in their careers. The more nurses we recruit, the better our health system is for everyone.” - Health and Wellness Minister, Mark McLane

The reimbursement can cover fees such as immigration costs, College of Registered Nurses and Midwives of PEI (CRNMPEI) and/or College of Licensed Practical Nurses of PEI (CLPNPEI) international application fees, and the costs to purchase textbooks and equipment needed to meet registration requirements.

To qualify for the program, nurses must currently be working for an eligible PEI healthcare provider and be registered with either the CRNMPEI or the CLPNPEI. They must also commit to a return in service agreement of 3,900 working hours or two-year full time equivalent in Prince Edward Island. Applicants can apply online.

“Internationally Educated Nurses will play a major role in our healthcare system as we grow our teams in the days and weeks ahead. These highly valued healthcare professionals are integral to the functioning of the health system and our ability to increase access to care. Making it more affordable for these nurses to come to the Island to work will enhance our ability to stabilize healthcare staffing and deliver excellent care.” - Health PEI CEO, Melanie Fraser

In addition to offering this bursary program, the Government of PEI covers the cost of language testing for LPNs and RNs who choose to work in PEI, and whose first language is not English, through the English Language Test Fee Reimbursement Program.

Internationally educated nurses interested in working in PEI can find more information at HealthJobsPEI.ca



