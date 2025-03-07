More funding available to support women and girls

CANADA, March 7 - Non-profit organizations across the Island can apply for funding to implement projects that focus on benefiting women and girls across the province.

The Interministerial Women’s Secretariat (IWS) Grant provides funding to support initiatives that promote the legal, health, social and economic equality of women and girls.

“With International Women’s Day on March 8 approaching, there is no better time to open applications aimed at empowering women and girls in PEI. By continuing to provide supports that champion the rights and expand opportunities for women and girls, this initiative helps build a future where everyone can thrive together.” - Jenn Redmond, Minister responsible for the Status of Women

The primary objectives of the grant include:

Supporting Organizations: Provide project funding to organizations delivering direct services and programs for the benefit of women and girls in Prince Edward Island

Raising Awareness: Support projects that contribute to awareness, education, and social action concerning women's legal, health, social, and economic equality

Building Capacity: Support women's organizations dedicated to promoting women's equality through advocacy, research, and policy development.

Applications can be submitted until 4 p.m. on April 25, 2025.

For more information about the grant and the application process visit Interministerial Women’s Secretariat Grant.



Media contact:

Brooke Miller

Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

bmmiller@gov.pe.ca