Recipients awarded with King Charles III Coronation Medal

CANADA, March 10 - In a ceremony today at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, 64 deserving people were awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of their significant contributions to Prince Edward Island.    

Recipients were required to have made a meaningful contribution to Canada, a specific province, territory, region, or community of Canada, or to have achieved an outstanding accomplishment abroad that brings credit to Canada. Also, they had to have been alive on May 6, 2023, the date of The King’s Coronation.

“We are fortunate to have many incredible Islanders who dedicate themselves to making a difference in our province. We want to thank all the recipients for their outstanding efforts as volunteers, educators, first responders, healthcare workers and athletes. Congratulations to all the recipients of the Coronation Medal,” said Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island.

The Coronation Medal commemorates the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as King of Canada.

A full list of recipients from across the country will be available after all medals have been presented by March 31, 2025. For more information about the medal, visit King Charles III’s Coronation Medal.

 

Media contacts:
Nicole Yeba
Executive Council Office
ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

Recipients awarded with King Charles III Coronation Medal

