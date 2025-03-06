Submit Release
News Search

There were 230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,746 in the last 365 days.

Statement on direct-to-consumer alcohol sales

CANADA, March 6 - Today, Hon. Jill Burridge issued the following statement regarding Prince Edward Island’s commitment to eliminating trade barriers in relation to direct-to-consumer sale of alcohol across Canada: 

“Prince Edward Island is a committed member of Team Canada and has been from day one. At the most recent Federal Provincial Committee on Internal Trade meeting, it was stated that PEI was committed to eliminating interprovincial trade barriers for the sale of alcohol. We had requested some time to have conversations with stakeholders.  

But, let me be clear – I am fully committed to working with Minister Compton to removing these barriers just like other provinces and territories are. As of this afternoon, we’ve let the committee know that we are making these changes for the betterment of our country during these uncertain times."

Editor’s Note: PEI has a direct-to-consumer option which means liquor producers can send product directly to the consumer household.

Media contact:
Janice Fogarty
Department of Finance
jefogarty@gov.pe.ca
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement on direct-to-consumer alcohol sales

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more