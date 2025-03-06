Statement on direct-to-consumer alcohol sales

CANADA, March 6 - Today, Hon. Jill Burridge issued the following statement regarding Prince Edward Island’s commitment to eliminating trade barriers in relation to direct-to-consumer sale of alcohol across Canada:

“Prince Edward Island is a committed member of Team Canada and has been from day one. At the most recent Federal Provincial Committee on Internal Trade meeting, it was stated that PEI was committed to eliminating interprovincial trade barriers for the sale of alcohol. We had requested some time to have conversations with stakeholders.

But, let me be clear – I am fully committed to working with Minister Compton to removing these barriers just like other provinces and territories are. As of this afternoon, we’ve let the committee know that we are making these changes for the betterment of our country during these uncertain times."