cj Advertising Sponsors 2024 East Nashville Tomato 5K

Nashville-Based Agency Celebrates 30 Years with Continued Community Support

We’re thrilled to directly support this vibrant community event. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, this sponsorship reflects our deep roots in Nashville and our commitment to giving back.” — Micki Love, president of cj Advertising

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based advertising agency cj Advertising is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 18th Annual East Nashville Tomato 5K, a cornerstone event of the two-day Tomato Art Fest. Taking place on August 10 and hosted by the Margaret Maddox Family YMCA, the festivities begin with the Kids Fun Run, followed by the Tomato 5K, which kicks off a day of fun, creativity, and community.

The event aligns with cj Advertising’s 30th anniversary and ongoing commitment to community support.

“Many of our team members call East Nashville home,” said Micki Love, president of cj Advertising. “We’re thrilled to directly support this vibrant community event. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, this sponsorship reflects our deep roots in Nashville and our commitment to giving back. The Tomato 5K embodies the creative spirit and strong sense of community that makes East Nashville special, values that have been central to our success over the past three decades.”

This marks cj’s third year supporting the Tomato 5K, following sponsorships in 2008 and 2023. cj’s 2024 involvement extends beyond financial support, as Amanda Goddard, cj’s director of Integrated Digital, designed the official race logo.

Through its Camels with a Cause program, cj Advertising has consistently donated time and resources to local causes. Recent initiatives include:

• A $3,000 donation to the Caring for Covenant Fund following the 2023 Covenant School shooting.

• $3,555 raised to assist families affected by the 2023 Maui fires.

• $2,022 donated in 2021 to support a client’s family member facing medical expenses for glioblastoma treatment.

• $4,500 donated in 2020 to promote social justice in Nashville, split among Black Lives Matter, Gideon’s Army, and the ACLU.

The agency has also supported disaster relief efforts, food banks, LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, and various charities.

The East Nashville Tomato 5K welcomes runners and walkers of all levels. Following the race, participants can immerse themselves in the vibrant Tomato Art Fest, a two-day celebration filled with art, music, food, and family activities. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a casual walker, don your tomato red and join cj Advertising for a fun and healthy morning! For race information, visit: https://www.tomatoartfest.com/events/tomato5k.

About cj Advertising

For 30 years, cj Advertising has been a trusted partner for law firm marketing. Specializing in personal injury law, they leverage data-driven strategies and creative excellence to help firms grow. cj offers a comprehensive suite of services, including video production, website design, digital marketing (SEO, PPC, social media), and strategic media buying (TV, print, etc.). Their deep understanding of law firm operations allows them to craft effective, tailored marketing plans that drive results. Beyond marketing, cj Advertising is committed to the community through their Camels with a Cause program. Visit cj Advertising.com to learn more.