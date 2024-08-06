Submit Release
MDC to host CWD public meetings in Festus on Aug. 7 and Ste. Genevieve on Aug. 15

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites deer hunters and property owners, who wish to be informed about the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), to attend one of two free public meetings at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Festus VFW and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Ste. Genevieve Progress Sports Complex.

Registration is not required.

  • 6 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Festus VFW Hall
  • 6 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Progress Sports Complex in Ste. Genevieve

Topics will include general information on CWD and wildlife health, including MDC’s efforts to monitor and manage CWD, and applying for CWD management permits.

“The goal of these meetings is to update landowners on MDC’s management of CWD in the area, and to provide information on how to partner with MDC by registering for management permits,” said MDC Southeast Regional Administrator Matt Bowyer.

CWD is a deadly illness in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, called cervids. CWD kills all deer and other cervids it infects. The disease has no vaccine or cure. CWD has been found in Missouri and is slowly spreading with 572 confirmed cases in free-ranging deer found in 39 Missouri counties.

For more information on CWD and MDC’s management of the disease, visit mdc.mo.gov/CWD, or call (573) 332-4940.

