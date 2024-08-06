Minnesota DNR invites conversation about wildlife (published August 6, 2024)

Wildlife managers with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, whose work improves wildlife habitat and public land access, are inviting the public to talk about wildlife in local Minnesota DNR offices across the state from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Local wildlife managers will also be available by phone during these same hours.

Conversation topics can include anything related to wildlife, from wild turkeys to deer population levels, new hunting regulations, wetland restoration that benefits waterfowl, accessibility improvements at wildlife management areas, animal damage issues, and more.

“We want to hear what people have to say about wildlife,” said David Trauba, acting wildlife section manager. “What people share helps us gain important perspectives that can make our work more effective.”

While the office hours on Aug. 15 are to specifically invite conversation about wildlife, Minnesota DNR staff are always available and happy to talk with members of the public throughout the year.

People might want to know where new properties are to hunt, or how pheasants are faring in their area; bird watchers might want to hear about the wetland and prairie restoration projects taking place nearby; staff can share how partnerships with conservation groups complements work completed by the Minnesota DNR; and there are others who might benefit from simply discussing the basics about how to access public land or about what wildlife lives nearby.

The wildlife conversations began in 2018 with the release of the statewide deer management plan and have continued and broadened to encourage discussions about all wildlife and habitat topics.

When it comes to deer, individuals can talk with Minnesota DNR staff about deer generally, upcoming hunting season changes, topics that the DNR’s deer advisory committee should be aware of, and other opportunities to provide thoughts and feedback regarding deer management throughout the year.

To find an area wildlife office location and contact information, visit the Minnesota DNR website.

Finally, for an overview of Minnesota wildlife topics, the DNR has recorded webinars, one covering northern Minnesota wildlife, and one covering southern Minnesota wildlife. They are both available in the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinar archive.