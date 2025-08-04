DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Aug. 4 (published August 4, 2025)

A weekly list of news briefs about fish, wildlife and habitat management.

Breeding waterfowl population counts include lower estimate for blue-winged teal, mallard; goose numbers increase

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ spring 2025 waterfowl population count found that Minnesota’s blue-winged teal population is 60% below last year. Blue-winged teal prefer small, temporary wetlands for nesting and brood rearing. Over the last few years, dry conditions have led to fewer of these wetlands in Minnesota, likely spurring the teal to settle outside the state and reducing the estimated number of birds present in the state this past spring. At an estimated 64,000 in spring 2025, this is the lowest blue-winged teal population since the survey started in 1968.

We know habitat is the most important factor driving waterfowl populations. To that end, the DNR developed the 2025-2030 Duck Action Plan to guide agency efforts to manage waterfowl habitat. It can be found on the DNR website.

Overall, spring waterfowl population counts found mixed results relative to 2024 numbers and long-term averages for several species that nest in Minnesota. Below are the current population estimates:

Blue-winged teals: 64,000, which is 60% below the 2024 estimate and 69% below the long-term average

Canada geese: 140,000, which is 32% above the 2024 estimate and 8% below the long-term average

Mallards: 164,000, which is 16% above the 2024 estimate and 28% below the long-term average

Other ducks (such as ring-necked ducks, wood ducks, gadwalls, northern shovelers, canvasbacks, redheads and buffleheads): 189,000, which is 119% above the 2024 estimate and 7% above the long-term average

Total breeding duck abundance (excluding scaup): 417,000, which is 8% above the 2024 estimate and 32% below the long-term average

The full waterfowl survey report includes additional information about survey methods, as well as recent trumpeter swan population estimates and an estimated number of wetlands in the state. The report is available on the DNR waterfowl management page.

Winners chosen for 2026 trout and salmon stamp, walleye stamp contests

Shoreview artist Scott Wenner has won the Minnesota 2026 trout and salmon stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a brown trout, and Shakopee artist Mark Thone is the winner of the walleye stamp contest with an acrylic painting of two walleye. Judging for both contests was held on July 31.

In the trout and salmon stamp contest — which had eight eligible submissions — there was a tie for second place with St. Paul artist Matt Linz creating an oil painting of a brown trout. The other second place winner was Bemidji artist Samuel Larsen with an acrylic painting of a lake trout.

In the walleye stamp contest — which had nine eligible submissions — the runner-up was Bemidji artist Samuel Larsen with an acrylic painting. Third place went to Lakeville artist Rochelle Blumberg with an oil painting of a walleye.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses revenue from voluntary purchases of walleye stamps to fund walleye stocking in Minnesota’s lakes. Revenue from trout and salmon stamps (which are required for anglers ages 18-64 who fish in designated trout waters or possess trout) is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work.

Visit the DNR’s stamp webpage for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.