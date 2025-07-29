DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 29 (published July 29, 2025)

Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 15, to be chosen for one of 125 permits for the 2025 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 27, and is open to Minnesota residents only. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota from St. Hilaire south to Breckenridge.

Hunters who are awarded a permit in the lottery are required to purchase a prairie chicken hunting license prior to hunting. Hunters can find details about the prairie chicken season on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.