Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,085 in the last 365 days.

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 29 (published July 29, 2025)

Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 15, to be chosen for one of 125 permits for the 2025 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 27, and is open to Minnesota residents only. The hunt takes place in northwestern Minnesota from St. Hilaire south to Breckenridge.

Hunters who are awarded a permit in the lottery are required to purchase a prairie chicken hunting license prior to hunting. Hunters can find details about the prairie chicken season on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 29 (published July 29, 2025)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more