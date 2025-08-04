Minnesota DNR invites conversation about wildlife (published August 4, 2025)

All wildlife topics welcome in discussions with local wildlife staff

Anyone interested in wildlife is invited to chat with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wildlife managers in local DNR offices across the state from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, or by phone during these same hours.

“We’re asking people to please stop by or give us a call about anything related to Minnesota wildlife or habitat. We really want to talk,” said David Trauba, wildlife section manager. “These conversations give us important viewpoints that can make our work more effective.”

Conversation topics can include anything related to wildlife. Hunters might have local questions about public land and how to access it, or about how wildlife is faring in their area. Bird watchers might want to hear about wetland and prairie restoration projects taking place nearby. Others might benefit from discussing techniques to manage damage caused by wildlife to gardens or crops.

While the Aug. 21 office hours provide dedicated time for conversations about wildlife, DNR staff are always happy to talk with members of the public throughout the year.

These wildlife conversations began in 2018 with the release of the statewide deer management plan and have continued and broadened to encourage discussions about all wildlife and habitat topics.

When it comes to deer, potential topics include deer generally, upcoming hunting season changes, topics for the DNR deer advisory committee’s consideration, and other thoughts and feedback regarding deer management.

To find an area wildlife office location and contact information, visit the Minnesota DNR website.