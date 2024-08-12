Vision Golfe and Beyond: The Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer's Commitment to International Cultural Dialogue

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer, a key player in cultural and scientific dialogue, is featured in an exclusive interview with Thierry Rayer for Robert Lafont's magazine Entreprendre. The article, titled "Vision Golfe and Beyond: The Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer's Commitment to International Cultural Dialogue," highlights the Cercle's dedication to international cultural dialogue, exemplified by its support for the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Partnering with Vision Golfe

The Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer was a premier partner of Vision Golfe, a significant event held at the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty in Paris. This event, organized under the patronage of President Emmanuel Macron, aims to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the Gulf States and France. Vision Golfe brought together policymakers, thought leaders, and business influencers to discuss opportunities for collaboration and investment between the two regions.

Supporting the Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer actively supports the development and mission of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, demonstrating that cultural patronage is both an act of generosity and a vital investment in the longevity of our civilization. Each artwork in the Louvre Abu Dhabi tells a story, a struggle, a revelation that could be lost without the commitment of businesses. As a patron, the Cercle also organizes visits for young beneficiaries of the Secours Populaire Français to the Louvre in Paris.

A Call to Entrepreneurs

In discussing this initiative, Thierry Rayer states:

"Our main motivation is to help the Louvre Abu Dhabi achieve its mission of intercultural dialogue and knowledge sharing through art. We firmly believe that art plays a crucial role in bringing cultures closer together, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi is an ideal platform for fostering this exchange."

The Cercle invites entrepreneurs to view patronage as an opportunity to reinforce their corporate values while playing a crucial role in preserving and enriching the world's cultural heritage.

Future Perspectives

Regarding long-term perspectives, Thierry Rayer adds:

"We want to develop educational programs that integrate art and science, organize events fostering intercultural dialogue, and continue to support the Louvre Abu Dhabi in its mission to bring cultures together. In 5 to 10 years, we envision our partnership consolidated and expanded with new programs and initiatives."

A Call to Action

In conclusion, Thierry Rayer emphasizes:

"By supporting the Louvre, we are not just investing in marble and paintings but in the human spirit and its capacity to transcend the everyday through creation and contemplation."

The Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer encourages entrepreneurs to become guardians of this transmission of values and inspiration, ensuring that the Louvre, both in Paris and Abu Dhabi, continues to shine, illuminate, and inspire future generations.