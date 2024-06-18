Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer (CESR) aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

Thierry Rayer at Vision Gulf 2024

Exclusive interview with Thierry Rayer for Arab News

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an interview with Arab News in French, published on June 15, 2024, Thierry Rayer presented the "Universæ Analysis" methodology, designed to analyze and interpret works of art and cultural sites in order to uncover their hidden dimensions and trace universal historical and cultural links. "We believe that understanding art in a globalized context can encourage and enrich interactions between different cultures. We apply Universæ Analysis to works of art by great masters such as Da Vinci, Brancusi, and Kandinsky, as well as important cultural sites. As such, we apply a rigorous scientific methodology that integrates biology, geometry, and mathematics, as well as in-depth studies of Egyptology and the history of ancient civilizations. This enables us not only to shed new light on these works but also to share these discoveries through an enriching intercultural dialogue," he explained.

Under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron and the aegis of the Ministry of the Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer (CESR) took part in the "Vision Golfe 2024" event organized by Business France on June 4 and 5 at the Ministry of the Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty. This high-profile event aimed to boost cultural and economic exchanges between France and the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC): the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

At the heart of this event, CESR, chaired by Thierry Rayer, distinguished itself not only as a sponsor, alongside Vision 2030 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (National Industrial Development and Logistics Program) and Al Othaim but also as a key player in strengthening intercultural ties. Thierry Rayer introduced the 'Universæ Analysis' methodology and its investment opportunities in the cultural tourism and tech sectors, as well as for the art market, by guaranteeing the scientific authentication of works of art.

Contribution to Major Projects such as AlUla and NEOM

CESR sees unique opportunities for collaboration with iconic Saudi Arabian projects such as AlUla and NEOM. "Our Universæ Analysis methodology can provide valuable insights for the preservation and enhancement of Al Ula's historical and cultural sites, as well as for integrating art and culture into NEOM's futuristic developments," adds Rayer. Indeed, Al Ula, with its archaeological remains and unique natural heritage, and NEOM, a symbol of innovation and sustainability, represent ideal terrains for applying innovative interdisciplinary methods.

Alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

As such, CESR supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives, which aim to diversify the economy, enrich the Kingdom's cultural life, and preserve Saudi and world cultural heritage through innovative educational programs using technology and artificial intelligence.

"Our analyses aim to bring a new dimension to the understanding of cultural treasures, making them more accessible and appreciated, both locally and internationally. We aspire to support the Kingdom in preserving its rich global heritage while encouraging a global cultural dialogue," says Rayer.

"The delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offered us their patronage during our first conference at UNESCO headquarters. I look forward to continuing our efforts and establishing strategic partnerships that will benefit the region and the world's cultural heritage," he adds.