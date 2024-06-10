Vision Golfe 2024: CESR provides international impulsion for innovation and cultural collaboration

Thierry Rayer at Vision Gulf 2024

Vision Golfe 2024: Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer provides international impulsion for innovation and cultural collaboration

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second edition of Vision Golfe, placed under the high patronage of the President of the French Republic and the aegis of the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty as well as the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, and organized at the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, came to a successful conclusion in Paris. The event brought together over 500 participants from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, marking a significant step forward in strengthening economic and cultural relations between France and these nations.

Innovation through Universæ Analysis

The event was marked by the presentation of 'Universæ Analysis' by Thierry Rayer, President of the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer. This scientific method provides a new understanding of works of art and architecture and offers new perspectives for cultural investments. It was highlighted as a key tool for linking civilizations through the ages, enriching our interpretation of global cultural and artistic history.

Boosting Cultural Tourism through Advanced Technologies

CESR's commitment through its conferences in Arab countries and its participation in Vision Golfe 2024 confirms its intention to collaborate with Gulf countries in the long term.

In Saudi Arabia, projects such as Neom and Al Ula, which aim to become world-renowned cultural tourism centers, would benefit greatly from integrating Universæ Analysis. This methodology could highlight historical and cultural links, enhancing the narrative and immersive experience through advanced technologies such as holograms and drone shows.

In the United Arab Emirates, collaboration with institutions such as the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and the Sorbonne Abu Dhabi Artificial Intelligence Center can enrich educational and research programs by incorporating artificial intelligence into Universæ Analysis to analyze and enhance the region's architectural and artistic heritage.

Universæ Analysis could revitalize cultural tourism in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Sites such as Neom and Al Ula would benefit from the implementation of cutting-edge technologies that would transform the visitor experience while generating substantial economic development.

Vision Golfe 2024 has indeed highlighted the potential for partnerships with entities such as Aramco, NEOM, Al Ula, and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which could amplify the region's cultural and economic initiatives. These potential partnerships could be crucial in expanding cultural exchanges and supporting local economic development.

In this respect, the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer is planning visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks to deepen these exchanges and implement Universæ Analysis in the region, maximizing the benefits of these potential collaborations.

Vision Golfe strengthens international ties and opportunities

Vision Golfe 2024 has demonstrated its importance as an essential platform for promoting innovation and international collaboration.

The support of partners such as the National Industrial and Logistics Development Program, the Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Company, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, as well as the participation of key players such as Invest Qatar and Total Energies, was crucial to the event's success.

By exploiting the synergies between innovative technologies, in-depth cultural analysis, and potential strategic partnerships, this event will continue to strengthen ties between France and the Gulf countries, fostering cultural and economic development on a global scale.

Website: cesrayer.com