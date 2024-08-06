St. Albans Barracks // Stolen Vehicle // Larceny from Parked Cars in Farifax

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: Multiple

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: Overnight hours 08/05 - 08/06/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple locations throughout Fairfax

VIOLATION: Theft of Motor vehicle / attempted theft of Motor Vehicle / Larceny from parked motor vehicles (multiple incidents)

ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle, multiple larceny from motor vehicle incidents and other attempted car thefts which occurred throughout the town of Fairfax. A red 2015 Kia Soul bearing FXX421 was stolen from a residence on Old Academy Street. That vehicle was reported to have been seen on the interstate in Colchester a short time later and has not yet been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.