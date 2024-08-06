Banquet Scheduled for James Loiseau - 2024 South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor Inductee

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor committee recently announced its 2024 inductees; the late Jim Myers, former SDDOT Director of Railroads and Transportation Secretary, and the late James Loiseau, former President and owner of Loiseau Construction, Inc. The purpose of the Transportation Hall of Honor is to recognize those who have made a lasting, valuable, or unique contribution to South Dakota’s air, highway, public transit, or rail transportation system. The Hall of Honor originated in 1972. With the addition of Myers and Loiseau, there are currently 99 inductees in the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor.

James Loiseau will be recognized for his service and commitment to South Dakota’s transportation system at a Hall of Honor banquet being held in coordination with the 2nd Annual J.R. Loiseau Memorial Pheasant Hunt.

Banquet Details: The banquet is scheduled forThursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at the Flandreau Community Center located at 802 W. Community Dr. in Flandreau. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the Hall of Honor presentation to begin at 6:45 p.m. The presentation will include opening remarks by South Dakota Transportation Secretary, Joel Jundt. Banquet attendees will have an opportunity to share a story in honor of Jim, and then the Hall of Honor plaque will be presented to the family. Dinner is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Reservation Information: Tickets to the Hall of Honor banquet are $50 per person. A hunt and banquet registration option is also available. For additional information, or to register, call 605-997-2511 or email shaw@loiseauconstruction.com. Completed registration forms and checks may be mailed to Loiseau Construction at 1002 W. Elm Ave., Flandreau, SD 57028. The registration deadline is Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

All proceeds from the J.R. Loiseau Memorial Pheasant Huntdirectly fund the annual AGC of South Dakota/J.R. Loiseau Memorial Scholarship awarded to a student pursuing a degree in construction.

-30-