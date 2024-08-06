Squaretalk and FXBO Join Forces to Transform Broker-Client Interactions

Adding FXBO to our library of integrations is a strategic and logical step for us, as we continuously aim to streamline operations for our clients and offer the tools they need to excel in their niche” — Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a leading global CCaaS software provider, is happy to announce a tactical partnership with FX Back Office, a scalable and fully customizable forex CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system.

The collaboration is set to enhance brokers’ service quality, improve operational efficiency, and help them build stronger, more personalized relationships with their clients. Integrating FXBO’s forex CRM with Squaretalk will provide financial traders with detailed customer profiles, interaction history, trading activity, and personal details, in a single platform. This will help brokers give tailored and relevant advice and seamlessly switch between communication channels without losing context. With real-time data updates, traders can proactively reach out to clients based on their activities and needs.

Integrating VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services with a specialized CRM has another significant advantage for forex companies - it helps ensure compliance with industry regulations by maintaining accurate and up-to-date records of client interactions and transactions.

“Adding FXBO to our library of 100+ integrations is a strategic and logical step for Squaretalk, as we continuously aim to streamline operations for our clients and offer the tools they need to excel in their niche. We’re excited to see the success this collaboration will bring for our clients operating on the forex market,“ said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.

Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO of FXBO, also highlighted the importance of the new partnership: “The collaboration is set to transform the way brokers connect with clients by providing 24/7 support, multichannel communication, and a way to automate routine tasks like follow-ups, notifications, and data entry. This frees up time for sellers to focus on more critical activities, like portfolio management, risk assessment, and strategic planning.”

The integration with FXBO is now available to all existing Squaretalk clients.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is the highest-rated cloud software provider that gives contact centers of all sizes a competitive edge. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. It seamlessly integrates with 100+ business tools like Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Pipedrive, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Sedric.ai, KeyIVR, and more.

About FXBO:

FXBO, renowned as “The Ultimate Forex CRM”, serves over 200 brokers with more than 350 integrations. The company offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to meet the daily operational needs of brokerages. These include user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area, and a CRM that saves both time and money for brokers, allowing them to focus on client retention and acquisition. Highly automated and customizable, FXBO’s CRM stands out in the forex industry for its versatility and ease of use.