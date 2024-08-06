06 August 2024

A telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On August 5, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Having warmly greeted each other, the heads of the two states noted with satisfaction the high level of Turkmen-Kazakh relations, which are fruitful and strategic in nature.

During the conversation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to visit Kazakhstan and take part in the sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, as well as in the first Summit of the Dialogue «Central Asia – Japan», which will be held in Astana.

Having thanked his Kazakh counterpart for the invitation, the head of Turkmenistan respectfully accepted the invitation and expressed his conviction that the initiatives that will be announced at these meetings will serve to define new prospects for cooperation in the region, and wished these events success.

It was noted that the two states closely cooperate in the international political space, within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN.

It was emphasized that regular and trusting contacts at a high level play an important role in the progressive development of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation. In this context, the importance of the recent visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Astana to participate as an honorary guest in the SCO Summit was noted. In this regard, the conviction was expressed that the results of bilateral talks, as well as meetings in the «SCO+» format, at which a number of current vectors of interaction were considered, will contribute to deepening fruitful cooperation between our countries.

During the telephone conversation, a keen exchange of views took place on the main issues of bilateral cooperation, which is developing dynamically in various areas. The implementation of joint projects was discussed, in particular, in the gas, energy and transport and transit sectors. Having placed special emphasis on the transport sector, which is one of the key areas of interstate partnership, the Presidents emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached earlier.

Along with this, it was noted that a monument to the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi was erected in Astana and was solemnly opened on July 4 with the participation of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to the friendly country. And a sculptural composition to the outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev will be erected in Ashgabat.

Taking this opportunity, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the Presidents wished each other good health and success in their responsible state activities, and peace, progress and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.