IBA Group Participates in SHARE Kansas City 2024

SHARE Kanzas

IBA Group logo

Visit booth #217 at SHARE Kansas City 2024 and join IBA Group’s sessions to explore the latest advancements in mainframe technology and CI/CD practices

PRAGUE, CZECHIA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group is pleased to announce its participation in SHARE Kansas City 2024. Visit booth #217 and join IBA Group’s sessions to explore the latest advancements in mainframe technology, open source projects, and CI/CD practices.

SESSION HIGHLIGHTS
Mainframe Testing with VS Code and IntelliJ IDEA
Date: Mon, Aug 5, 2024 | Time: 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM
Understand how automated testing integrates into the DevOps pipeline with Galasa, Zowe, VS Code, and IntelliJ.

Continuous End-to-End Testing
Date: Tue, Aug 6, 2024 | Time: 9:15 AM – 10:15 AM
Learn how to incorporate testing into your CI/CD pipeline using open source tools.

Zowe v3: What to Expect
Date: Wed, Aug 7, 2024 | Time: 8:45 AM – 9:45 AM
Preview the new features of Zowe v3 and provide your feedback.

Zowe and Galasa Together
Date: Thu, Aug 8, 2024 | Time: 8:45 AM – 9:45 AM
Discover how Zowe and Galasa integrate seamlessly.

Note: All session times are in CDT.

IBA GROUP'S HIGHLIGHTS
• Presentations on mainframe testing tools featuring Galasa, Zowe, VSCode, and IntelliJ
• Introduction of the new Zowe Cobol Plugin with autocompletion and highlighting functionality designed for enhanced compatibility
• Information on the upcoming Zowe v3 release in September 2024 with opportunities for feedback

VISIT IBA GROUP'S BOOTH
Visit IBA Group’s booth #217 for live demonstrations, expert insights, and detailed information about IBA Group’s mainframe solutions. IBA Group looks forward to engaging with attendees and discussing how IBA Group’s technologies can support their goals.

About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider that performs software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. IBA Group is a signatory of the UN Global Compact. For more information, visit ibagroupit.com.

IRINA KIPTIKOVA
IBA Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

IBA Group Participates in SHARE Kansas City 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
IRINA KIPTIKOVA
IBA Group
Company/Organization
IBA Group
2583/13 Petrzilkova St., Prague 5
Prague, 15800
Czech Republic
+420 251 116 206
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A software service provider with optimized business processes and a proven history of customer interaction, IBA Group has a 30-year expertise in complex multiplatform projects. IBA Group is a trusted expert in intelligent automation, mainframe support and modernization, and SAP consulting and development. The IBA Group's 2,000+ IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 50+ countries. IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of North America – CEE Investment Awards by CEE Business Media.

http://ibagroupit.com

More From This Author
IBA Group Participates in SHARE Kansas City 2024
NOVA Cloud and IBA Group Launch Innovative Cloud Solution in Kazakhstan
IBA Group Wins in 2024 IT Europa Channel Awards
View All Stories From This Author