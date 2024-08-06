PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2024 Cayetano bats for fast, affordable, reliable internet for PH through Konektadong Pinoy Senator Alan Peter Cayetano took to the session floor on Monday to sponsor the Konektadong Pinoy Act, a landmark bill that he said will pave the way for reliable, affordable, accessible internet connection in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. "This is a bill that is long overdue. I'm talking about the act establishing a comprehensive and inclusive data transmission and connectivity framework for the Philippines," Cayetano, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, said on August 5, 2024. Cayetano said Senate bill #2699 under Committee Report number 262 will mark a significant step for the country's internet connection in terms of accessing reliable and affordable internet. Outlining four critical areas of concern, he said this can be accomplished by streamlined authorization processes, spectrum management, infrastructure development, and enforcement and monitoring of service providers that will enter the market. "There are many countries poorer than us, pero ang baba ng ating average na mga bahay na mayro'n pong fix na broadband. Pagdating naman sa mobile, oo nga mas marami pang cellphone sa tao sa Pilipinas, but only 70 percent use the internet. And then isa pa tayo sa pinakamahal," Cayetano said. "I really feel that this is an opportunity to comprehensively approach this and once magawa natin to, we will in a year, two, or three years see the difference of having reliable, affordable, accessible internet connection in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao," he added. Cayetano also urged his colleagues in the Senate as well as advocacy groups and non-government organizations to submit their input for this bill. "We need your input and I look forward to discussing this bill in the next few days, and hopefully [this] August matapos natin," he said. Cayetano: Mabilis, abot-kaya, at de kalidad na internet sa pamamagitan ng Konektadong Pinoy Pinangunahan ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano sa session floor nitong Lunes ang pag-sponsor sa Konektadong Pinoy Act, isang makabuluhang panukalang batas na magbibigay daan sa mabilis, maaasahan, at abot-kayang internet connection sa Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao. "This is a bill that is long overdue. I'm talking about the act establishing a comprehensive and inclusive data transmission and connectivity framework for the Philippines," wika ni Cayetano bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology noong August 5, 2024. Sinabi ni Cayetano na ang Senate bill #2699 sa ilalim ng Committee Report number 262 ay isang makabuluhang hakbang para sa internet connection ng bansa sa mga tuntunin ng pag-access ng maaasahan at abot-kayang internet. Upang maisakatuparan ito, binalangkas ni Cayetano ang apat na kritikal na punto ng panukala: ang pag-streamline ng mga proseso ng awtorisasyon, pamamahala ng spectrum, pagpapaunlad ng imprastraktura, at pagpapatupad at pagsubaybay sa mga service provider na papasok sa merkado. "There are many countries poorer than us, pero ang baba ng ating average na mga bahay na mayro'n pong fix na broadband. Pagdating naman sa mobile, oo nga mas marami pang cellphone sa tao sa Pilipinas, but only 70 percent use the internet. And then isa pa tayo sa pinakamahal," paliwanag niya. "I really feel that this is an opportunity to comprehensively approach this and once magawa natin to, we will in a year, two, or three years see the difference of having reliable, affordable, accessible internet connection in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao," idinagdag niya. Hinimok din ni Cayetano ang kanyang mga kasamahan sa Senado pati na rin mga advocacy group at non-government organization na maghain ng kanilang input para sa panukalang batas. "We need your input and I look forward to discussing this bill in the next few days, and hopefully [ngatong] Agosto matapos natin. Salamat Mister President," wika niya.