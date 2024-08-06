MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for a shooting in Northeast.

On March 22, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast for the report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting that took place in the 3700 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 34-year-old Anthony Gary of Washington, D.C., was identified and charged with Assault with A Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24043637

